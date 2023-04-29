PENANG JBPM TO ENHANCE PUBLIC AWARENESS ON ELECTRICAL FIRE

The Penang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) hopes to enhance public awareness of electrical fires by organising fire safety and prevention campaigns in residential areas.

Its director, Saadon Moktar said the department, in collaboration with the Kuala Lumpur Fire Prevention Organisation, had organised various programmes and activities aimed at enhancing public awareness of electrical fires.

He said that based on statistics by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), an average of 60 percent of fires are caused by electrical equipment.

Hence, this serves as a reminder for us to always be vigilant with electrical appliances at home," he told reporters after officiating the Fire Safety Campaign-A Day With Bomba 4.0 at the Penang JBPM here today.

He also reminded the public of measures to take to improve fire safety at home, like making available a fire extinguisher at home, checking electrical cables to ensure they are in good condition and avoiding using too many socket plugs.

"Fire is a serious phenomenon and it can happen at any time and anywhere. However, with our continuous efforts in promoting fire safety awareness, we can reduce the risk and impact of such incidents," he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency