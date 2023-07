The investiture ceremony to confer the 2023 Penang state awards, honours and medals has been postponed to October or a date to be announced later.

Penang state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said this is following the dissolution of the state assembly on June 28.

“However, July 8, 2023 has been set and declared as a public holiday in conjunction with the 74th birthday of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Penang, Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency