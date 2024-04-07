PENANG GOVT EVALUATING FACILITIES TO BE UPGRADED AT BAYAN LEPAS HEALTH CLINIC – EXCO

GEORGE TOWN, The Penang government is now evaluating the facilities to be upgraded at the Bayan Lepas Health Clinic (Type 2) after the federal government approved an immediate allocation of RM11 million for the project on Friday (April 5). State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the allocation, said his team was fine-tuning several matters and the details would be announced after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. He said the clinic should be renovated with several upgrading works to make it easier for residents in the Bayan Lepas area to get public health services as the nearest hospital in the Barat Daya district is in Balik Pulau. "Specifically, the approved allocation is the reconstruction of only one clinic that is the Health Clinic (Type 2) in Bayan Lepas and there are several other aspects on the site (project) that we need to see before it is finalised in the near future," he said. "The clinic is old and in a dilapidated state, so it is time to renovate it for the public's convenience, afterall if you look at it from a geographical point of view, it is a distance for Bayan Lepas residents to go to the Balik Pulau Hospital (HBP)," he said. Gooi told this to reporters after witnessing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Adventist Hospital and Lions Club of Georgetown City for the provision of 'WAW (Wholistic Approach Wellness) On Wheels' mobile clinic services here today. Meanwhile, he said the car park at the health facility was also a challenge for the state government in addition to upgrading the service facilities. On Friday, Anwar announced the immediate allocation of RM11 million for the development of the Bayan Lepas Health Clinic (Type 2) after he chaired the Penang Development Briefing during a one-day working visit to the state. Meanwhile, Adventist Hospital chief executive officer Albin Pua and Lions Club of Georgetown City president and co-organising chairperson Stephanie Ooi Chia Hoo i signed the MoU. WAW On Wheels, which costs RM275,000, is one of the initiatives by the Advenist Hospital in providing free health screening services specifically to those living in rural areas and for the underprivileged. Source: BERNAMA News Agency