Penalty up for discrimination of Covid-19 patients in Iloilo

The Sangguniang Panlungsod has ensured that patients afflicted with and those who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) will not suffer discrimination as the local government here gears up for the gradual lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) after April 30.

Councilor Candice Magdalane A. Tupas, during their session on Thursday, pushed for the amendment of the city’s Anti-Discrimination Ordinance, declaring as unlawful certain acts and conduct of discrimination against “persons who are inflicted with viral and contagious diseases, including but not limited to Covid-19, as well as their close contact” provided that they receive proper treatment and follow safety protocols.

The amended ordinance was passed on final reading.

“These patients with viral and contagious diseases, they follow safety protocols and they know that since it is contagious, they will not try to infect others. They are responsible patients,” Tupas told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in an interview.

She said amending the ordinance was necessary and urgent since it answers the question of what would happen to them, as the city is “almost towards the end” of the ECQ.

Tupas said she has been receiving text messages, which seemed informative but are malicious, such as recovered patients should not join others at the table when eating because the virus is still in their system and they have not completely recovered.

“There is no study that the virus stays in our system after recovery,” said the councilor, who is a medical doctor by profession.

While there are no recorded cases of discrimination in Iloilo City, there have been accounts of it happening in other places, she said, adding that recovered patients can go back to work because they would be given a health certificate by a hospital or the city health office.

Just like anyone else, they should also maintain social distancing, wear mask, and continue hand washing, Tupas said.

Violation of the ordinance would mean a penalty of PHP1,000 on first offense; PHP2,000 and 10 days imprisonment on second offense; and PHP5,000 and 15 days imprisonment on third offense.

“What I am urging is that we become more compassionate towards people. They didn’t want that. As long as they get treated and they follow the quarantine period, they get treated or admitted in a hospital, and as long that they recover, then we should treat them with utmost compassion and respect,” she said.

It was the second time that City Ordinance 2018-090 was amended since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 24, it was amended through Ordinance 2020 058, making it unlawful to discriminate front-line workers, particularly health workers.

Data from the Department of Health showed that Iloilo City, as of April 23, had seven confirmed cases – three are under home quarantine, two are still in hospital, one has recovered, and one had died.

Source: Philippines News Agency