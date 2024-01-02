Penalties vs. ‘colorum’ PUVs reach P20.8-M in December

MANILA: The penalties for apprehended 'colorum' or unregistered public utility vehicles (PUVs) have reached PHP20.8 million for the whole month of December, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Tuesday. In a statement, the DOTr said the penalties were collected as part of a 'sweeping crackdown' operationalized by the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). 'The substantial fines of PHP200,000 per van and PHP1 million per bus imposed on offenders reflect the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing road safety for all commuters,' it said. The anti-colorum campaign, it said, targeted unauthorized PUVs 'with the sole purpose of safeguarding the welfare of road users.' 'The DOTr anticipates that more illegal and unregistered vehicles will be exposed as their intensified campaign continues,' it said. The department called on the public to report to the SAICT any suspicious or unauthorize d transportation services by calling its commuter hotline at 0920-964-3687. Source: Philippines News Agency