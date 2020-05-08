PDLs receive TESDA relief assistance in Surigao Sur

A total of 121 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) in the province of Surigao del Sur received relief assistance through the joint efforts of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority in Surigao del Sur (TESDA-SDS) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Association of Surigao del Sur, Inc. (TVETASS)

In a statement sent to Philippine News Agency on Friday, TESDA-SDS director Rey Cueva said the distribution of relief assistance was done at the Bislig City Jail in Bislig City and at the Surigao del Sur District Jail.

“The TVETASS, composed of technical vocational schools in Surigao del Sur, is among the active partners of TESDA and other line agencies in the delivery of assistance to our disadvantaged sectors, especially in this time that we are threatened by the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” Cueva said.

A total of 15 personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in said jail facilities were also provided with relief support by TESDA-SDS and TVETASS, Cueva added.

Among the healthy drinks and food snacks handed over on Thursday in the two jail facilities include 200 bottles of calamansi juice, 360 pieces of fresh eggs, bread and 100 cans of sardines.

The group also distributed 25 bottles of calamansi juice and assorted bread to the front-liners who continue to man the quarantine checkpoints in Bislig City.

“The healthy drinks and food snacks are enough to support the needs of our PDLs in the next few weeks especially during this time of the pandemic,” Cueva said.

He also expressed gratitude to TVETASS members including the Callano School Farm and the GREAT Center, a vocational training center in Bislig City for the support they provided during the distribution activity.

Cueva also stressed that the continuing activity of TESDA-SDS is part of the “Oplan TESDA Abot Lahat Platform”, a priority program of Secretary Isidro S. Lapeña, Director-General of TESDA.

“The Oplan TESDA Abot Lahat Platform is aimed to strengthen the partnership TESDA with industries and Technical Vocational Institutions (TVIs) in support to the ‘Bayanihan To Heal as One Act’ of the government in the midst of the pandemic,” Cueva said.

Source: Philippines News Agency