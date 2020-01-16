PDEA, police nab 3 drug suspects in NoCot

Anti-narcotics agents arrested three drug personalities on the drug watch list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in separate law enforcement operations on Wednesday.

PDEA-12 director Naravy Duquiatan a buy-bust with the Pikit municipal police office collared Joland dela Cerna, a target-listed personality at around 5:15 a.m. on Manuel L. Quezon Avenue, Barangay Poblacion, Pikit.

Duquiatan said Dela Cerna, 28, was arrested when he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur-buyer in exchange for a PHP500 buy-bust money.

Six sachets of shabu worth PHP3,400 were seized from dela Cerna, Duquiatan said in a statement.

In Midsayap town, police and PDEA agents also arrested on Wednesday Mark Jay Tampos, 31, mechanic, of Barangay Sadaan.

He was also arrested after selling suspected shabu in Barangay Sadaan to a police poseur buyer, Duquiatan added.

At past 2 p.m. in the same town, police authorities collared King Saban, 35, of Barangay Salunayan after he sold a sachet of shabu to undercover cops.

Seized from Saban were a motorbike, marked money, and four more sachets of shabu.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are readied against the suspects who are all currently detained

Source: Philippines News Agency