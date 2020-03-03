PDEA Pangasinan focuses on high value targets, impact operations

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Pangasinan arrested some 20 high value targets (HVTs) and confiscated about half kilogram of shabu and over five kilograms of marijuana from January to February this year.

In an interview Tuesday, PDEA Pangasinan team leader Retchie Camacho said the market value of the seized illegal drugs amounts to almost PHP6.8 million.

Given the number of our personnel, we needed to do high impact operations and capture high value targets, he said.

Camacho said the province's top drug suspect and a companion whose identities are withheld were arrested by PDEA agents last February 29.

The suspect is known to operate all over the province, mostly in the western part of the province, his transactions amounting to millions. He was imprisoned for three years for illegal drugs and was released early last year through plea bargaining but we have monitored that he returned to his illegal activities with a broader scope, he said.

He added his supply comes from the National Capital Region.

Authorities seized from the suspects 20 grams of suspected shabu with a market value of PHP68,000 during the operation.

Camacho said alongside their successful operations, the local government units are also working on clearing their jurisdictions.

We might have more cities and towns to be declared drug cleared in the coming months, he said.

