﻿PDEA nabs No. 2 provincial target in DavOr

Anti-narcotics agents have arrested Davao Oriental’s second top drug personality in a buy-bust, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (PDEA-11) reported Friday.

In a statement, the PDEA-11 identified the suspect as Anthony Louie Tura, 33, of Barangay Central, Mati City, Davao Oriental.

Joint operatives of PDEA-11, the Regional Intelligence Unit of Police Regional Office – 11, Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office, and the Mati City Police Station launched the operation at 7:50 p.m. on February 2 at the suspect’s house in the area.

Tura was collared by PDEA agents after completing the drug transaction with a poseur buyer.

Seized from the suspect were a small sachet of shabu worth PHP1,000 and the buy-bust money.

A further search on the suspect yielded two other plastic sachets of shabu with a street value of PHP15,000.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency