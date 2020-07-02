PDEA dismantles 2 drug dens in Zamboanga City

Backed by soldiers and policemen, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested 10 high-value targets (HVTs) as they dismantled two drug dens in separate high-impact operations (HIO) in this city, an official said Thursday.

Armed with a search warrant, PDEA-Region 9 Director Emerson Margate said the joint team raided the first drug den around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Pura Sangre Drive, Barangay Sta. Catalina here.

Margate identified the arrested individuals as Criselda Hamis, the alleged drug den maintainer, and drug-den “visitors” and HVTs Ferdinand Ong, Lyner Baguio, Agustin Elmi, and Almukin Kauyag.

The suspects yielded 14 grams of suspected shabu packed in nine heat-sealed plastic sachets with an estimated value of PHP95,200 including several illegal drug paraphernalia, he said.

Margate said the second drug den was raided by another team at around 6 p.m. Wednesday in Imbornal Drive, Barangay Sta. Catalina, less than 100 meters away from the first drug den.

Arrested were Sajid Tan, the alleged drug den maintainer, and visitors who are also all HVTs identified as Hashim Aminulla, Andy Dumael, Rohel Jajuri, and Mark Rubio.

Recovered at the second drug den were 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 26 small-size heat-sealed plastics sachets estimated at PHP102,000 and several illegal drug paraphernalia, Margate said.

He disclosed the two separate raids were launched 30 minutes apart following surveillance on the reported existence of drug dens in Barangay Sta. Catalina.

All the arrested suspects will be charged for violating Sections 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, and 14 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Margate said the suspects were temporarily detained at the PDEA headquarters in this city.

Source: Philippines News Agency