PDEA destroys P6.25-B illegal drugs in Cavite

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday destroyed PHP6.25 billion worth of illegal drugs at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. in Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City, Cavite.

A total of 1,394 kilos of assorted illegal drugs, worth PHP6,245,761,547 were destroyed through thermal decomposition or a process of breaking down chemical compounds through heat.

PDEA Director-General Wilkins Villanueva said the move is in compliance with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order for the immediate destruction of seized illegal drugs to avoid recycling.

The President’s directive was based on the Section 21(4) of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 requiring the trial courts to conduct an ocular inspection of the illegal drugs and paraphernalia, within 72 hours from the filing of the criminal information.

“Sa pamamagitan ng pagsunog sa mga drogang ito, nais po naming ipakita at ipaabot sa sambayanang Pilipino na wala pong nire-recycle na nakumpiskang iligal na droga katulad ng ilang iniisip ng iba nating kababayan (By destroying these drugs, we want to show the Filipino people that there is no such thing as drug recycling just like what others think),” Villanueva said.

Villanueva admitted that they are facing some challenges but they will seek the assistance of other government agencies, particularly the Department of Justice in order to fulfill Duterte’s order.

“I have already brought up the matter with Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and sought his guidance and assistance in order to speed up the issuance of court orders that will authorize PDEA to destroy seized illegal drugs,” he said.

Villanueva said the PDEA is set to dispose of another batch of confiscated illegal drugs on November 26.

“Baka ito ‘yung huling malaki kasi mayroon pa tayong 1.5 tons na susunugin (This might be our last for now because we still have to destroy another 1.5 tons of illegal drugs) next month. By doing this, we are really exerting efforts to have zero contraband in our inventory in our offices and hopefully we can really achieve zero by next month,” he added.

Under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, trial courts are mandated to conduct an ocular inspection of the illegal drugs and paraphernalia seized during operations within 72 hours from the filing of the criminal information.

After the inspection, seized items will have to be destroyed, through the PDEA, within 24 hours.

“Through Secretary Guevarra’s intercession, the handling prosecutors of the pending drug cases will have the concurrence to assist PDEA to file appropriate motions in various courts. While some motions were filed, PDEA still needs the concurrence to the motion to conduct ocular inspections, taking of representative samples and eventual issuance of court order for the destruction of illegal drugs in drug cases that are pending in courts,” Villanueva added.

In August, the PDEA, together with the Philippine National Police destroyed 2.10 tons of illegal drugs worth over PHP13 billion.

