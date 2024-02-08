PDEA destroys P4.51-B seized drugs, chemicals

MANILA: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday destroyed PHP4.51 billion worth of dangerous drugs, and controlled precursors and essential chemicals (CPECs) at the Integrated Waste Management Inc. (IWMI) in Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City, Cavite. The PDEA said the drug stockpile had a weight of 1,288,799.7371 grams which were seized from various anti-drug operations from Oct. 2023 to Feb. 8, 2024. 'The pieces of drug evidence were destroyed through thermal decomposition or thermolysis, which involves breaking down chemical compounds with the use of tremendous heat. At 1,000 degrees centigrade, all dangerous drugs are decomposed or broken down,'' it said in a statement. PDEA said those burned were with court order for destruction. 'The destruction of the dangerous drugs is in compliance with the guidelines set on the custody and disposition of seized dangerous drugs under Section 21, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Dangerous Dru gs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2002,'' it added. Representatives from the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, local officials of Barangay Aguado, Trece Martires City, the Philippine National Police, other law enforcement agencies, and non-government organizations joined key PDEA officials led by Director General Moro Virgilio M. Lazo in the destruction of dangerous drugs. Source: Philippines News Agency