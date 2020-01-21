PDEA declares 14 Laoag City barangays drug-cleared

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Monday declared 14 out of the 80 Barangays in Laoag as drug-cleared.

These 14 urban and rural villages include Barangays 3 (Nuestra SeAora Del Rosario), 11 (Sta. Balbina), 13 (Nuestra SeAora De Visitacion, 15 (San Guillermo), 16 (San Jacinto), 18 (San Quirino), 34-A (Gabu Norte), 39 (Sta. Rosa), 41 (Balacad), 51-A (Nangalisan East), 51-B (Nangalisan West), 52-B (Lataag), 61 (Cataban), and 62-A (Navotas North).

On Monday, personnel of the PDEA Region 1 along with the Laoag Philippine National Police and Mayor Michael M. Keon led the awarding of certifications to the 14 drug-cleared Barangays in the city.

PDEA provincial officer Dheo A. Tabor said: We continue to move around and assess villages in the province which are already cleared from drugs.

As the lead agency in the drug clearing operation, Tabor said the provincial oversight committee composed of PDEA, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, Department of Health and the local government unit concerned conducts a thorough evaluation on the drug-affected Barangays and must comply with all the set requirements before they can be declared as cleared.

Once declared as drug-free, the names of persons who used drugs in the list of drug surrenderers will be automatically scrapped.

Before that, each drug surrenderer has to undergo a series of medical tests, including physical and moral recovery enhancement, spiritual health education, psychosocial counseling and drug education.

Source: Philippines News Agency