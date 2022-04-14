﻿PDEA, Davao cops bust couple on PRO-11’s drugs watchlist

Police vowed anti-narcotics enforcement will remain intensified even amid the Holy Week following a PHP1 million drug haul from two drug suspects here.

“Even on Holy Week, the police is actively performing its functions at full force. There will never be a safe time to perpetrate any lawlessness in the region,” Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-11) chief Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo said Thursday.

Silo said combined team of police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives arrested Wednesday evening couple Danilo and Remedios Cagnaan, fourth and ninth in Davao Region’s top 10 high-value individuals (HVI), respectively.

The anti-drug operation in Barangay Lizada, Toril District resulted in the confiscation of 64.2 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1,028,000.

Earlier, on April 3, police also apprehended Edlino Añana Estillore, who is sixth in the HVI list. He was caught with PHP170,000 worth of shabu, police said.

On April 1, Alfredo Sastre Viñas who is fourth in the HVI list, was also captured by the police in a buy-bust operation where he was found in possession of shabu worth PHP320,000.

Silo, who just assumed as PRO-11 director last month, said they are determined to eradicate illegal drugs in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency