PDEA-BARMM seizes P130-K shabu in Cotabato City

Anti-narcotics operatives seized on Wednesday an estimated PHP136,000 worth of shabu during an anti-drug operation here but missed their targeted suspect, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) said.

PDEA-BARMM director Juvenal Azurin said police and PDEA operatives were to serve a search warrant to Akmad Manampan in his house in Purok Bualan, Barangay Poblacion 2, around 5 a.m. but the latter escaped prior to the arrival of the raiding team.

Found in the house of Manampan, a suspected drug peddler operating in the city and nearby Maguindanaon towns, were 20 grams of shabu with an estimated value of PHP136,000, and other pieces of evidence, Azurin said.

The PDEA search was done in the presence of village officials, he added.

“He is on our drug list, one day he will fall, he may have escaped now but no one can escape the law forever,” Azurin said in the vernacular.

Source: Philippines News Agency