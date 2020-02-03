PDEA anti-drug ops net P429-K worth of shabu in Zamboanga

A barangay chairman and two others were arrested in separate operations in Zamboanga Peninsula wherein PHP428,400 worth of illegal drugs were seized from them, an official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday.

Edgar Jubay, PDEA-Region 9 assistant director, identified the suspects as Junaida Arasad, 31; Derlito Magnanao, 41; and, Lorena Obordo.

Arasad, a target-listed drug personality, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 3:30 a.m. Friday in Barangay Hadji Imam Bidin, Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi.

Arasad, whose cohort managed to elude arrest, yielded some PHP374,000 worth of suspected shabu, a .45-caliber pistol with ammunition, and other pieces of evidence.

Jubay said Magnanao, an incumbent barangay chairperson of Culasian, was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Purok African Daisy, Barangay Culasian, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Magnanao yielded some PHP34,000 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 marked money. He is listed as the "top 6 provincial target of PDEA" and high-value target of the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office, the PDEA official said.

Jubay said Obordo, a target-list drug personality, was arrested in possession of some PHP20,400 worth of suspected shabu around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Barangay Turno, Dipolog City, the capital of Zamboanga del Norte.

The PDEA official said that formal charges are set to be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency