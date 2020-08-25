PDEA agents net 2 high-value suspects in Bacolod

Two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust by agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Western Visayas (PDEA-6) Special Enforcement Team in Barangay Mansilingan here on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Joebern Hermosura and Fernando Tandoy, both tagged as high-value targets.

They were on board a motorcycle when they transacted with a poseur-buyer around 3:50 p.m. along the highway on Cottage Road in Purok Matahum.

Operatives seized 55 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP374,000 from the suspects, the PDEA-6 report said.

Acting village chief Carlos Anjao Jr. said in a radio interview the two suspects are included on the police drugs watch list.

An agent, who was part of the operation, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that charges will be filed against the two suspects on Tuesday for violation of Section 26 (conspiracy) with Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and Section 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

The operation on Monday was eight days after the same PDEA team arrested suspect Raphy Duadores, the number two personality on the target list of PDEA-6 in Talisay City.

Duadores, who was collared while dealing with an undercover operative, yielded about 15 grams of shabu valued at PHP102,000.

