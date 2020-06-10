PDEA agents bust Maguindanao drug suspect, seize P3.5-M shabu

Anti-narcotics agents arrested a high-value target and seized some PHP3.5-million worth of suspected shabu following a drug sting operation in the Maguindanao town of Datu Odin Sinsuat Wednesday.

Juvenal Azurin, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified the arrested suspect as Jordan Rakim, 38, commuter van driver, and resident of Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao.

“The suspect was arrested after dealing with a poseur-buyer,” Azurin said of the buy-bust operation that took place along the national highway in Barangay Pinguiaman, Datu Odin Sinsuat, shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Seized from the suspect were some 500 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated PHP3.5 million street value and concealed inside a plastic bag; the bundled “bogus money” used in the transaction with several genuine money bills on top; a mobile phone and the suspect’s commuter van.

Rakim claimed he knew nothing about the deal as someone has asked him to deliver the bag to a receiver in the Pinguiaman area.

He is set to be charged with violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002). He is now detained at the PDEA-BARMM headquarters in this city.

Source: Philippines News Agency