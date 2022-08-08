PDEA-11 destroys P11.9-M illegal drugs

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Davao Region (PDEA-11) destroyed PHP11.9 million worth of illegal drugs seized during their various operations in the second quarter of this year.

This came as PDEA-11 Director Aileen Lovitos warned drug syndicates Friday that the government's war on drugs remains very active even under the new administration.

“The collaborative effort of the five pillars of the criminal justice system serves as a warning to all drug perpetrators that we are working hand in hand to suppress the supply of illegal drugs in our country,” Lovitos said.

She cited the contributions of the local government unit, Philippine National Police, other law enforcement agencies, media, and the community to the ongoing war against illegal drugs.

On Thursday, the PDEA-11 led the destruction of the drugs at the thermal facility of the Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation in Panacan District here.

A total of 622.8 grams of shabu worth PHP9.9 million and 11,789,9687 grams of marijuana worth PHP2 million were burned using the thermal facility.

During the first quarter of the year, PDEA-11 said it has also destroyed some PHP11.8 million worth of illegal drugs.

The burning of illegal drugs is pursuant to the guidelines of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency