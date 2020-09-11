PDA promotes oral hygiene in Pangasinan villages

The Philippine Dental Association (PDA) Pangasinan Chapter has reminded children and their parents on the importance of oral hygiene or dental care through its ‘Bisekwela’ project launched in here on Thursday.

In an interview Friday, PDA-Pangasinan chapter president Dr. Maureen Ava Tesoro said the primary objective of the project is to educate children in the remote areas of the province about the importance of good oral health as the dentists use bicycles as a mode of transportation to reach remote barangays or sitios to create a natural and low-profile link between them and the children.

She said they see the need to remind parents and the children alike about dental care especially that seeking dental service is not as easy as it was before the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Tesoro said through ‘Bisekwela’, the Pangasinan dental group hopes to inspire kids to take control of their own oral health by involving their parents in motivating their children to practice effective oral hygiene practices and good food choices, which are low in sugar contents.

“We wanted to reinforce the KAP philosophy (or Knowledge and Attitude affects Practices), teach the children with positive oral behaviors so they can retain their teeth for a lifetime; improve the oral health of the children; spread the oral health message to children and their families through a partnership with education and health community sectors,” she said.

She added that through the project, they also aim to reduce the prevalence of oral diseases among the children by rendering free dental services and determining the efficiency of the children’s tooth brushing technique.

Meanwhile, part of the project of their chapter is Operation Pandemic, where they give free fluoride application to the children.

She said the project is in cooperation with the Mapandan Unified Bikers Club (MUBC), the local government of Mapandan led by Mayor Anthony Penuliar, the workforce of Barangay Torres, and the Mapandan police.

Source: Philippines News Agency