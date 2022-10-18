PCUP to host 1st LGU Forum on Oct. 25

The Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) will be hosting its first Local Government Units (LGUs) Forum on Oct. 25 to present its projects for the fiscal year 2023 and programs for its upcoming Urban Poor Solidarity Week (UPSW) in December.

In a press statement, PCUP chairperson and chief executive officer Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan Jr. said the forum aims to increase awareness of the PCUP’s programs and services that will enable urban poor communities to enhance their accessibility for a better life.

He said the forum will focus on expanding opportunities for the urban poor in partnership with LGUs in Metro Manila and Luzon.

“This is the first time that we will be conducting such an activity and we are hoping for a positive response from our LGUs because they play a big role in the poverty alleviation program of our President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,” Jordan said.

He said the forum will also help significantly in the fulfillment of the PCUP’s mandate of serving as a direct link between the government and the urban poor in policy formulation and program implementation.

“Pursuant to Executive Order (EO) No. 82, we are mandated to serve as a link of our urban poor to government and as part of the provisions under the EO, our function is to set up a consultative mechanism that would provide continuing dialogue on the proper planning and evaluation of pro-poor programs,” he added.

EO 82 creates the PCUP to coordinate the speedy implementation of government policies and programs for the urban poor.

Under the EO, the PCUP must set up a consultative mechanism that will provide a forum for continuing dialogue between the government and the urban poor on the proper planning and evaluation of programs and projects affecting them.

The PCUP must also accredit legitimate urban poor organizations for purposes of representation in the formulation of recommendations to the President and review existing legislation, policies, and programs of the government relating to the urban poor.

It also evaluates post and ongoing shelter-related projects of the government in squatter and resettlement areas in consultation with beneficiary communities and recommends appropriate action to the President.

The commission helps coordinate the various activities and services rendered by different government organizations and non-government organizations for the urban poor.

