PCUP pledges support for QC’s poverty reduction program

The Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) has vowed support for Quezon City's new poverty reduction program, the 'Buhay at Bahay': Urban Poor and Human Settlement Service Caravan 2023. In a press release on Tuesday, the PCUP announced that it was among the signatories of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Quezon City 2nd District Councilor Mikey Belmonte, chairperson of Committee on Urban Poor and Human Settlement, to signify its support. Other government signatories of the MOU include the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, National Housing Authority, National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., Social Housing Finance Corp., Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, Cooperative Development Authority and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. The MOU signing was held at the Commonwealth High School on March 17. It comes after PCUP's enhanced efforts to establish stronger ties with the LGUs and the private sector. As part of the caravan, PCUP housed its information booth together with other national government agencies and the private sector to address the issues and concerns of the urban poor and urban poor organizations from the district. The commission was able to promote and inform its stakeholders of the four PCUP banner programs namely Piso ko, Bahay Mo; Lingkod Agapay Maralita Program; PCUP Satellite Offices; and the PCUP Goodwill Ambassadors Program. Partners present during the event were Meralco, Maynilad, PLDT, PLDT-SMART, Metro Pacific Investments, One Meralco Foundation, Microsoft, SMART, SHFC, DHSUD, and Pag-IBIG Fund. The Buhay at Bahay program aims to generate potential immediate and long-term programs and projects from national and international partners that can complement and amplify ongoing interventions of the city government to reduce poverty and promote the attainment of the human development potential. It features a two-day convergence of government programs tailor-fitted to the needs of the people. Belmonte, in his speech, underscored the need to address poverty in every area possible using adaptive programs. 'Ang kahirapan ay multi-dimensyonal kung-kaya't ang mga programa natin ay dapat kayang tugunan ang lahat ng manipestasyon nito. Hindi masusugpo ang kahirapan kung kanya-kanya ang mga ahensya (Poverty is multi-dimensional so our programs must be able to address all its manifestations. Poverty cannot be eradicated if the agencies go their own way),' he said. Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, for his part, emphasized the importance of building partnerships and relationships between the urban poor and the national government. 'Malaking bagay ang caravan na ito para sa mga urban poor. Ang goal natin ay bumuo ng relasyon sa lahat ng mga komunidad at partners natin para mapaunlad ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan. Maraming magagawa kung magtutulungan at idadaan sa maayos na usapan (This caravan is a big deal for the urban poor. Our goal is to build relationships with all our communities and partners to improve the lives of our countrymen. A lot can be done if we work together and have and communicate with each other),' he said. The PCUP, created during the administration of the late former president Corazon Aquino in 1986, is under the Office of the President and is tasked to promote and protect the rights of urban poor organizations and communities, including informal settler families. Specifically, it responds to poverty-related issues like demolitions, reclamation and housing.

Source: Philippines News Agency