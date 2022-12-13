PCUP, DOH to ink pact for better health services for urban poor

MANILA: The Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) and the Department of Health (DOH) are set to sign a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to provide better health services for urban poor families.

The signing of the MOA was discussed during PCUP chairperson Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan, Jr.’s recent virtual meeting with Gloria Balboa, director of DOH’s Health Emergency Management Bureau.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCUP said Jordan and Balboa expressed their commitment to providing immediate response to health emergencies in urban poor communities.

“It was established that both the PCUP and DOH will be pushing for a more committed memorandum of agreement that would set the tone for their collaboration in providing health service to the PCUP’s clientele, as provided for in its mandate under the poverty alleviation program of the Marcos administration,” the PCUP said.

The PCUP noted that Jordan, during his meeting with Balboa, stressed the importance of giving the marginalized and underprivileged sectors easier access to the DOH’s healthcare programs, especially amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic and other health concerns.

Jordan also thanked Balboa and the DOH for supporting the PCUP’s pro-poor programs and initiatives

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa DOH na patuloy na sumusuporta sa aming mga programa upang matulungan ng husto ang ating mga urban poor para mabigyan sila ng ayuda sa kanilang mga pangangailangan sa kalusugan, lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya at ibang pang krisis na kanilang naranasan, tulad ng paglaganap ng dengue at iba pang sakit (I thank the DOH for their continued support to our programs aimed ay helping the urban poor, especially amid the pandemic and other health issues, including the proliferation of dengue),” he said.

The meeting between Jordan and Balboa was held on Nov. 11 through video conferencing application Zoom, according to the PCUP’s Facebook post.

Apart from the signing of the MOA, the PCUP’s four banner poverty reduction programs were also presented during the meeting with the DOH.

The four PCUP programs which are expected to be launched in 2023 include the “Piso Ko, Bahay Mo” housing program, resource mobilization Lingkod Agapay Maralita (LAM), urban poor data generation and collaboration and the partnership program.

Jordan and Balboa discussed the anti-poverty programs for possible collaboration with DOH’s current programs and services, including the distribution of medicines and food packs.

The PCUP has also inked a MOA with the Department of Labor and Employment and local shipping firm Archipelago Philippine Ferries corporation to provide better services to urban poor groups.

The PCUP has also renewed its cooperation with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to enhance pro-poor programs

