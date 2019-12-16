PCSO welcomes probe on Small Town Lottery

MANILA The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday welcomed the probe conducted by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) against government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the agency's Small Town Lottery (STL).

The records of PCSO are open for investigation. We will cooperate with PACC because PACC and PCSO are one with the President in ensuring that funds due to the government must be collected and should go to the intended beneficiaries. PCSO welcomes the new development in the investigation of PACC, PCSO General Manager Royina Marzan-Garma told reporters when sought for a comment.

On Friday, PACC revealed that it will also be investigating high ranking government officials outside PCSO.

The PCSO general manager said those involved in the non-remittance and irregularities in the STL operation should face the full force of the law.

If there are other officials outside of PCSO who are involved in the non-remittance or in the irregularities in the operation of STL, let them face the full force of the law, she said.

Earlier, Garma said the officials of PCSO believe that the result of the investigation will not only clear their names but also prove the integrity of the agency in providing exciting games to the gaming public and offering responsive and efficient financial and medical assistance to its mandated beneficiaries.

Despite the corruption issues beleaguering the Office, the officials remain steadfast in their commitment to serve the PCSO and the public with integrity and transparency, said Garma.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

The Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) is considered the flagship program of the PCSO which was institutionalized in 1995 to provide timely and responsive financial assistance to individuals with health-related problems.

Aside from the IMAP, the PCSO's other charity programs include the Endowment Fund Program, Institutional Partnership Program, Procurement of Medical Equipment, AFP/PNP Health Facilities Capability Building Project, Calamity Assistance Program, Milk Feeding Program, Integrated Health for Overall Productivity and Empowerment (I-HOPE), and Out-Patient Services Program (Medical and Dental Services), among others. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency