PCSO vows more programs for women’s welfare

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday vowed to strengthen its programs that cater to the welfare of women.

"Makakaasa po kayo na patuloy na susuportahan ng PCSO ang mga programa para sa kapakanan ng kababaihan. Kaugnay nito, patuloy rin nating pinag-aaralan kung ano ba ang magagawa pa para makapag-ambag sa pagsisikap para sa mas inklusibong lipunan (You can count on PCSO to continue to support programs for women's well-being. In this regard, we also continue to study what can be done to contribute to the effort for a more inclusive society)," said PCSO chairperson Junie Cua in a statement, in observance of the National Women's Month this March.

Cua noted that the PCSO has been advancing this theme in the past, with programs that aim to make women, especially those who are victims of abuse, reintegrate into society through empowerment efforts such as livelihood training and counseling.

This was done primarily through the agency's Institutional Partnership Program (IPP), which assists and supports various welfare agencies and charitable medical facilities nationwide, said Cua.

He also said that the PCSO helped 62 various institutions with a total amount of PHP28.3 million.

Cua also said the PCSO is studying ways to cater to the needs of women and children who are affected by calamities through the aid it extends as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

"Pinag-aaralan po namin kung paano magiging mas responsive sa pangangailangan ng mga kababaihan at mga bata ang mga relief packs at iba pang ayuda na binibigay natin sa mga apektado ng kalamidad. Sinusuportahan po ng Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. ang mga paraan para mapabuti ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan. We will continue to do just that (We are studying how the relief packs and other aid that we provide to those affected by the calamity will be more responsive to the needs of women and children. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., supports the ways to improve the condition of our countrymen)," Cua said.

Cua added that the PCSO will also be holding activities to celebrate women for the whole month.

PNP joins observance

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police (PNP) also recognized the invaluable contribution of women to society.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. led the awarding of the 10 female police officers who exemplified heartwarming acts beyond their call of duty, recognition of PNP Gender and Dvelopment advocates and stakeholders, and recognition of senior female officers holding key positions in the PNP and the chief, Non-Uniformed Personnel Affairs Division (NUPAD).

"As we commence the National Women's Month Celebration, let us reaffirm our commitment to promote gender equality, uphold women's rights, and create a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the PNP. Let us continue to work together to ensure that women have equal opportunities to excel in their chosen fields,' said Azurin.

Of the total 229,623 personnel complement of the PNP that include PNP Cadets and Non-Uniformed Personnel, 21.51 personnel or 49,400 are women, while 17.87 percent of the PNP Officer Corps personnel are women with 2,820 assigned to leadership positions in different levels of the organization.

Mandaluyong City Vice Mayor Carmelita Abalos, who graced the event as the guest of honor and speaker, commended the PNP for its efforts to promote gender equality and inclusivity in law enforcement.

She also recognized the PNP's efforts to promote gender equality and inclusivity in its ranks and encouraged everyone to continue supporting these initiatives.

'My adoration goes to all of you who participated and took time to embrace the concept of womanhood and equality to learn something new about the gender gap and discrimination,' Abalos said.

She encouraged everyone to join and be part of the mission to champion the rights and welfare of women from all walks of life.

'As the incumbent Vice Mayor of Mandaluyong, I lead the city council that promotes and advocates gender equality and women empowerment. An important dimension to understand and embrace the situation of women in our community in the entire country as well', she added.

Azurin, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of gender-responsive policing in achieving sustainable development goals. He also recognized the PNP's women officers and personnel for their significant contributions to the organization's success.

'The launching of a new recurring theme from this year until 2028: We for gender equality and inclusive society", marks a significant milestone in the progress of women's rights and underscores the fact that achieving gender equality is not a task for women alone but requires the involvement of everyone in society,' Azurin noted.

