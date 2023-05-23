PCSO turns over P9M to anti-drug efforts in Q1 of 2023

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has turned over more than PHP9 million to the country's anti-illegal drug efforts for the first quarter of 2023. In a news release Tuesday, PCSO Chairman Junie E. Cua said the agency turned over the PHP9,636,539 to the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) to help sustain its campaign against illegal drugs. The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165) provides that the PCSO remit to the DDB 10 percent of all unclaimed and forfeited sweepstakes and lotto prizes, but not less than PHP12 million per year. The law further provides that at least 50 percent of all the funds shall be reserved for assistance to government-owned and/or operated rehabilitation centers. "Illegal drugs remains a serious issue that threatens our people. This is why the PCSO is proud that we can contribute towards efforts to eradicate this threat," Cua said. Cua expressed hope that the PCSO's contribution would help in the establishment of more drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation facilities across the country. "Nawa'y makatulong ang aming contribution sa pagsustento ng (Hopefully, our contribution can help sustain the) drug abuse prevention and control initiatives ng administrasyon ni (of the administration of) President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.," he said Last year, the agency turned over a total of PHP39.3 million to the DDB.

Source: Philippines News Agency