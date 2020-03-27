PCSO to transfer P420-M to PhilHealth for Covid-19 efforts

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Friday said it will transfer PHP420 million to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to augment government efforts in battling the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

PCSO General Manager Royina Marzan-Garma said the agency allotted funds for Covid-19 response as early as February as a proactive measure to aid the government in its fight against the pandemic.

On March 25, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), in compliance with Executive Order No. 108 s. 2020 signed by President Duterte, directed PCSO to transfer the amount to PhilHealth to augment the fund requirements of the government concerning Covid-19.

“The agency anticipated the need for emergency response and readied the funds since Covid-19 became a serious threat globally early this year, and the first case in the country was reported,” Garma said in a press statement.

She added that considering PCSO is the principal government agency for raising funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character, the agency will always be ready to help the government and the Filipino people in times of crisis.

Garma said the agency also increased its daily funding until April 16 to the Lung Center of the Philippines to PHP1 million; Philippine Children’s Medical Center, PHP400,000; Philippine Heart Center, PHP500,000; Philippine General Hospital at PHP1.5 million; Rizal Medical Center, PHP400,000, and Taguig Pateros District Hospital at PHP400,000 to strengthen charity and social works amid the threat of the coronavirus. Source: Philippines News Agency