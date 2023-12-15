PCSO starts E-Lotto test run

MANILA: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Friday the test run of its web-based application betting platform "E-Lotto". The E-Lotto is a digital version of the traditional lottery games that aims to provide a safe, modern, and accessible gaming experience to the Filipino people. "E-Lotto is a significant milestone for PCSO as we embrace the digital era and cater to the evolving needs of our players," PCSO General Manager Mel Robles told reporters in a press conference held in Pasig City. During the year-long dry run, players can place bets online and receive their winnings electronically. "With E-Lotto, players can now conveniently place bets, choose their lucky numbers, and win exciting cash prizes from the comfort of their own homes," Robles said. He said the primary goal of E-Lotto is to offer players convenience, security, and transparency. The online platform's accessibility will attract more players in the country and abroad, leading to increased revenue for charitable i nitiatives ultimately uplifting the lives of millions across the nation. One of the key advantages of E-Lotto is its ability to curb the proliferation of illicit online number games and ensure that revenue is remitted to government coffers, contributing to the nation's progress. Players can access E-Lotto through the PCSO website (www.PCSO.gov.ph) by scanning the provided QR code and completing the registration process. Next year, the E-Lotto application will be available for download on both Google Play and iOS platforms. Payment methods include Gcash, and negotiations are underway to introduce additional third-party gateway payments such as banks and e-wallets. The registration process creates multiple layers of identity verification, making it significantly challenging for minors to bypass the system. The system can also suspend and perpetually block an account if any misrepresentation is found on the player's part. The Pacific Online Systems Corporation (POSC), a company with 27 years of experience in the lottery industry, signed on Aug. 30 a Memorandum of Agreement for E-LOTTO's one-year test run in the country. Among the three proponents, POSC has the capability, readily available systems, and compliance with the required technical guidelines. POSC will act as the exclusive agent only during the one-year test run period. 'Handog Pakabog' Meanwhile, PCSO is offering more than PHP1 billion in combined winnings for lucky bettors after it raised to a minimum guaranteed PHP500 million the jackpot prizes each for its Grand Lotto 6/55 and Ultra Lotto 6/58 games. Robles said the high-stakes games will start on Dec. 16 (Saturday), which they dubbed "Handog Pakabog" Christmas draws. He said the prizes are separate from the other lotto games like 6/49, which offers a jackpot prize of PHP268,902,813.00 as of Thursday, and the 6/45 and 6/42 games that also have separate millions of pesos minimum jackpot prizes. 'This is our way of showing our appreciation to our loyal patrons. Starting Dec. 16, the Grand Lo tto 6/55 and Ultra Lotto 6/58 will have a minimum guaranteed jackpot prize of PHP500 million each or more than PHP1 billion in combined prizes,' Robles noted. However, despite the huge jackpot prizes, lotto tickets for the "Handog Pakabog" will remain at PHP20 each, he said. The Grand Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday; while the Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. For every draw without a winner, 22 percent of the sales for that day will be added to the prize pot. Robles encourages everyone to place their bets and support lotto games, the sales of which would go to the agency's charity fund. Source: Philippines News Agency