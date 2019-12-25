PCSO releases P89-M calamity aid in Q4

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has reported providing PHP89 million in calamity assistance to areas hit by earthquakes and typhoons during the last quarter of the year.

As of October to December, released was PHP89 million calamity assistance and (in) Mindanao, I turned over PHP3.1 million to (the) North Cotabato and Davao del Sur governors, PCSO General Manager Royina Garma said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said as a Christmas present, the agency turned over PHP16 million in calamity fund to the four municipalities affected by the 6.9-magnitude quake that struck Davao del Sur last December 15.

Early this week, Garma joined Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go in Davao del Sur for a two-day giving of assistance to the municipalities of Padada, Hagonoy, Matanao, and Kiblawan.

Additional medicines worth PHP50,000 was also given to Padada.

Garma had earlier said the PCSO would introduce more games in 2020 and strengthen its campaign to patronize only legitimate number games.

Their focus next year, she said, would be on sales and marketing to generate more funds to support more government projects.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

The Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) is considered the flagship program of the PCSO, which was institutionalized in 1995 to provide timely and responsive financial assistance to individuals with health-related problems.

Aside from the IMAP, the PCSO's other charity programs include the Endowment Fund Program, Institutional Partnership Program, Procurement of Medical Equipment, Armed Forces of the Philippine /PNP Health Facilities Capability Building Project, Calamity Assistance Program, Milk Feeding Program, Integrated Health for Overall Productivity and Empowerment (I-HOPE), and Out-Patient Services Program (Medical and Dental Services).

Garma called on the public to continue patronizing PCSO's products as a large chunk of its revenues goes to charity programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency