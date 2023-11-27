PCSO Recognized as One of the Most Improved GOCCs, Aims to Enhance Service

Manila, Philippines – The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has been acknowledged as one of the most improved and best performing government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), with a commitment to further improving its services to the public.

According to Philippines News Agency, the recognition by the Governance Commission for GOCCs (GCG) last week is a significant honor, especially given the challenges faced by the agency during the pandemic. Cua expressed satisfaction with the turnaround in the latter part of 2022 and the positive trajectory of 2023, viewing it as a promising start for further achievements. He emphasized that all efforts of the PCSO are directed towards better serving the Filipino people, particularly in its critical role in the health sector.

The PCSO, which generates funds through various lottery and sweepstakes games, allocates 30 percent of its revenues to a charity fund. This fund is used to provide assistance to Filipinos and institutions, including a mandated 40 percent contribution to support universal healthcare in the country. The Governance Awards, which the PCSO received, are granted for outstanding disclosure practices and performance ratings.

Following thorough validation by the GCG, the PCSO surpassed most of its targets set last year. This includes achievements in gross revenue/sales, collection efficiency, and budget utilization. Notably, the agency fulfilled 100 percent of its mandatory contributions to recipient agencies and remitted a total of PHP4.75 billion. Additionally, the PCSO has demonstrated a commitment to rationalizing the use of charity funds, improving process efficiency, maintaining ISO certification, and ensuring timely distribution of mandatory contributions.

The agency's performance score of 92.03 percent in 2022 represents a significant improvement of 35.73 percent compared to its 2021 score of 56.30 percent. Cua attributed this success to the dedication and collective efforts of PCSO officials and employees nationwide, acknowledging their persistence and teamwork in serving the Filipino people.