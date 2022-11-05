PCSO pledges support for PCUP’s livelihood project in QC

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) vowed to help the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor (PCUP) in its bid to provide livelihood projects for the urban poor community in Novaliches, Quezon City.

In a statement on Friday, PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles committed his full support to the project in the area, which was recently visited by PCUP Commissioner Rey Galupo.

Galupo then asked for sponsorship for the livelihood project of the Nagkaisang Mamamayan ng Barangay Sauyo (NAMABASA).

Robles, who described Galupo as a long-time friend and colleague, immediately granted the latter’s request for assistance on behalf of the urban poor in Barangay Sauyo.

Galupo said he was surprised with the swift reply of Robles and attributed the speedy resolution of the request to their joint desire to support the poverty alleviation program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Since his appointment, Galupo has visited several urban poor communities in the National Capital Region (NCR) and has made courtesy calls with both government and private offices to seek support for their programs and projects which would provide employment and livelihood opportunities.

The PCUP, with its new administration under the leadership of Undersecretary Elpidio Jordan Jr., has vowed to launch its four banner programs for the urban poor by the following year in line with the Marcos administration’s pro-poor policies.

At a recent Local Government Unit (LGU) Forum held in Quezon City, Jordan called on local government chief executives (LGCEs) to support the PCUP and help it achieve its goals of improving the lives of the country’s marginalized and underprivileged sectors.

