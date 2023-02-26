PCSO grants P34-M aid to 5.1K indigents in 5 days

MANILA: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Sunday reported that it has released PHP34 million in medical assistance to a total of 5,184 eligible beneficiaries nationwide from Feb. 13 to 17.

Citing its latest data, the state lottery agency said in a statement the funds were released to beneficiaries through its Medical Access Program (MAP).

The beneficiaries include 636 indigents from the National Capital Region who received PHP7.8 million worth of assistance; 1,160 from Northern and Central Luzon who were given PHP7.9 million; and 1,416 from the Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region who received PHP6.7 million.

In the Visayas, 1,042 individuals were provided with PHP6.6 million in medical aid while 930 in Mindanao received PHP5 million.

The MAP, formerly known as the Individual Medical Assistance Program, augments medical assistance for indigent Filipinos, particularly for hospital confinement, chemotherapy, dialysis and post-transplant medicines.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Source: Philippines News Agency