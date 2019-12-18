PCSO gives aid to Mindanao quake victims

MANILA The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday said it has provided assistance to 200 persons affected by Sunday's magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Davao del Sur.

PCSO General Manager Royina-Marzan Garma distributed grocery items to the affected families on Monday.

"We want them to feel that they are not alone, and that PCSO is here to help them," Garma said in a statement sent to reporters.

Garma, meanwhile, said she was at the Southern Philippines Medical Center when the earthquake occurred.

"Actually, I was in Davao to distribute grocery packs and toys to cancer patients at a hospital there when the earthquake hit," she noted.

Garma said the agency is committed to providing charity to the Filipinos who need assistance.

On Sunday, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Mindanao with its epicenter traced 6 kilometers northwest of Padada in Davao del Sur.

At least four people died and several others were injured due to collapsed houses and buildings caused by the tremor. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency