PCSO donates 53 patient transport vehicles to LGUs

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday turned over 53 new patient transport vehicles (PTVs) to local government units nationwide to enhance the delivery of emergency health services to the public.

PCSO General Manager Royina Garma led the ceremonial turnover of the 53 brand-new Nissan Urban PTVs worth PHP1.58 million each including a detachable patient bed held at the Nissan North Edsa, Quezon City.

She said the PTVs are 100 percent donation of PCSO to 50 LGUs and three hospitals. Before, LGUs were required to share 40 percent of the cost of the PTV depending on its classification.

“PCSO continuously lives up to its mandate of raising funds to support the medical related needs of our country and the Filipino people. Through these PTVs, we want to help other LGUs, government hospitals, and institutions in its provision of medical service particularly to transporting patients to hospitals thereby giving our fellow Filipinos immediate access to medical service. By doing this, we were able to enhance and make more effective and efficient the delivery of health services of our local governments to its constituents,” Garma said.

Garma assured the PCSO is also relentless in its thrust to provide assistance not only to LGUs and hospitals but also to Filipinos across the country through its Medical Access Program (MAP), Calamity Assistance Program, Medicine Donation Program, Endowment Fund Program and many more.

The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide.

Garma urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds to be used to assist Filipinos.

“The PCSO’s charity programs are dependent on the revenues earned by the agency’s gaming products such as STL, Lotto, Keno, and Sweepstakes. In short, PCSO can give more if our products earn more. Thus, we need the support of our countrymen to patronize all our gaming products. Your PHP20 can go a long way. You get the chance of becoming a millionaire and you are definitely sure of the opportunity to help your fellow individuals across the country through PCSOs charity programs like PTVs,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency