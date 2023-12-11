PCSO donates 200 patient transport vehicles to LGUs

MANILA: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday turned over 200 new patient transport vehicles (PTVs) to local government units (LGUs) nationwide to enhance the delivery of emergency health services to the public. PCSO general manager Mel Robles, together with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, led the ceremonial turnover of the 200 brand new Toyota hi-Ace PTVs to 26 LGUs at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, Mandaluyong City. Each PTV costs around PHP2.2 million, with basic equipment such as a stretcher, oxygen tank, blood pressure (BP) monitor, and wheelchair for medical emergencies. Its main purpose is the fast and safe transport of patients to hospitals. The PTVs are among the 225 units procured in 2022, which are being turned over to various LGUs in batches. Robles said they aim to complete the vehicle donation by Dec. 18. He said the objective of the program is to address the need for medical transport vehicles in conflict-stricken areas, vulnerable communities, and geographical ly isolated and disadvantaged regions. By providing these ambulances, Robles said this initiative showcases the commitment of the PCSO in supporting the healthcare needs of various LGUs. He added the agency targets to give at least one PTV to each of the nearly 2,000 municipalities in the country. He disclosed that there are 379 PTV units procured for 2023 and 1,000 more for 2024. 'We hope sa pamamagitan nito ay maibaba natin ang serbisyo ng pamahalaan sa lahat ng mamamayan (We hope that through this we can lower the government service to all citizens),' he added. The PCSO said the recipients of PTVs are Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Laguna, Occidental Mindoro, Sorsogon, and Mt. Province. Abalos, who was also present at the event, thanked the PCSO for its collaborative efforts and care for the LGUs. 'Kaya napakalaking bagay nitong ginagawa [ng PCSO] sa pamumuno ni Mel Robles sa lahat ng bagay. Ako ay naging alkalde, kung ang aking mga taga mamamayan ay kail angan ng tulong, nandiyan ang PCSO (PCSO is doing great things under the leadership of Mel Robles. When I was mayor, if my constituents need help, PCSO is there). I cannot say more than enough but thank you very much PCSO,' Abalos said. Robles said the PCSO has doubled its charity fund for 2024, emphasizing the agency's mandate as the government's charity arm to help Filipinos in terms of financial, educational, and medical assistance, among others. The PCSO is relentless in its thrust to help not only LGUs and hospitals but also to Filipinos across the country through its Medical Access Program (MAP), among others. The program is funded by revenues from PCSO games nationwide. Robles urged the public to patronize PCSO games to generate more funds to be used to assist Filipinos.

