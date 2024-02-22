PCSO aids victims of Bulacan church balcony collapse

MANILA: The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has provided various forms of assistance to parishioners affected by the recent collapse of the balcony of a church in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan. In a statement on Thursday, PCSO General Manager Mel Robles said the agency will shoulder the medical bills of six victims who were seriously injured and are still confined in various hospitals through the Medical Assistance Program, in collaboration with the city government. "In the face of this tragic accident that occurred in a place of prayer and refuge, it is our duty to make the victims feel the supportive presence of our government. Under President (Ferdinand) Bongbong Marcos' Bagong Pilipinas, it is imperative that we extend help to those in need, particularly those who are burdened by concerns about hospital expenses,' he added. On Feb. 16, Robles, Mayor Arthur Robes, and PCSO executive assistant Arnold Arriola personally visited the patients confined at various hospitals to check on their c ondition and assess possible assistance that they could give. They also checked the damaged church and discussed with the local officials on how to hasten its immediate repair and rehabilitation. Robles also visited the wake of 80-year-old Luneta Morales, a church choir member and the sole fatality in the mishap. Around 50 churchgoers were hurt after the balcony of the St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church in the city's Barangay Tungkong Mangga collapsed during an Ash Wednesday Mass on Feb. 14. Source: Philippines News Agency