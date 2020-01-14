PCSO aids residents hit by Taal eruption in Batangas

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday said it has provided assistance to residents of Batangas who were affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

PCSO General Manager Royina Marzan-Garma led the donation of 5,000 N95 masks, 3,300 grocery packs and medicines to affected residents in the towns of Bauan and Santo Tomas.

"Nais namin na maramdaman ng publiko na may gobyernong masasandalan sa panahon ng kalamidad at sakuna [We want the public to feel that they have a government to lean on in times of calamity], Garma told reporters when sought for a comment.

The PCSO will also provide a free ride for the purpose of evacuation, transporting medicine and food packs.

Garma also said that PCSO would provide financial assistance to the local government units (LGUs) affected by the disaster.

"We will also give financial assistance sa LGU but we are still determining the amount," Garma added.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

In its update Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 4,175 families or 18,187 individuals are being sheltered temporarily at 118 evacuation centers.

The affected families came from 22 towns and three cities of Batangas and from Tagaytay City and Alfonso town in Cavite.

The NDRRMC has yet to release any figures relating to casualties and damage.

The agency added that a total of 286 volcanic earthquakes were recorded in the Taal region as of 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Of these, 125 were felt, ranging from magnitude 1.2 to 4.1 and intensity of 1 to 5.

DOH Calabarzon Regional Director Eduardo Janairo directed all personnel and staff of the DOH Region to be on alert and placed all health facilities to provide preventive measures on the possible effects of the volcanic eruption.

A person who is exposed to volcanic ashfall may suffer from eye, nose and throat irritation, difficulty in breathing, cough, bronchitis-like illness, and minor skin problems.

Source: Philippines News Agency