PCSO aid for sick, needy to continue despite profit decline

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Tuesday assured that it will continue to provide assistance to patients in need as well as calamity victims despite a decline in profit.

PCSO is going through a lot of changes, but it is for the better, for the agency to offer more, to generate more revenues and serve better our countrymen, especially those who are in dire need, Garma told reporters after she handed over checks as financial assistance to different government agencies on Wednesday held at PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

The PCSO reported a 31-percent decline in its profit last year amounting to PHP44 billion, from an all-time high of PHP63.5 billion in 2018.

Profit from lotto games alone decreased to PHP21 billion last year from PHP31 billion in 2018.

Garma said the profit of the games declined after a jackpot prize worth PHP1.18 billion was grabbed in 2018.

Arnel Casas, PCSO Assistant General Manager for Gaming, said the agency is in the process of developing new games for patrons.

"Definitely maraming nasa pipeline na mga games, marami rin repackaged na games. We should address the decline sa games namin [Definitely, many games are in the pipeline, many games also are repackaged, we should address the decline of our games]," Casas told reporters.

Aside from developing new games, the PCSO eyes to rename some games, lower the bet cost of Keno from PHP12 to PHP10, and restore the 'balik-taya' (consolation prize) for lotto and Keno games.

Garma, meanwhile, appealed anew to Filipinos to patronize lotto games.

"Sana po nananawagan ako na the more po na tangkilikin natin ang lotto natin the more funds po na pumapasok (I urge the people to play the lotto games, because this will mean more funds. Makakatulong ang pondo to touch and change the lives of people sa iba't ibang ahensya [The funds will help change and touch the lives of the people and other agencies of the government]," she noted.

Currently, the games of the PCSO are Keno, Small Town Lottery (STL), Peryahan ng Bayan, Instant Sweepstakes, among others.

Meanwhile, Garma also initiated the Ipaalam kay GM project to enable the public to directly send comments, suggestions, complaints, feedback, and commendations about PCSO products and services to the agency through various media.

We have to remain resilient through change. Change is constant. In order for us to cope up well with change, we must be aware, be prepared and take action, Garma said.

The PCSO serves as the principal government agency for raising and providing funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities of national character.

The Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) is considered the flagship program of the PCSO which was institutionalized in 1995 to provide timely and responsive financial assistance to individuals with health-related problems.

Aside from the IMAP, the PCSO's other charity programs include the Endowment Fund Program, Institutional Partnership Program, Procurement of Medical Equipment, ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES/PNP Health Facilities Capability Building Project, Calamity Assistance Program, Milk Feeding Program, Integrated Health for Overall Productivity and Empowerment (I-HOPE), and Out-Patient Services Program (Medical and Dental Services), among others.

