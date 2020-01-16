PCOO to launch ‘Duterte Legacy’ Jan. 17

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) will launch a communications campaign on the accomplishments of the Duterte administration in its landmark programs and projects for the past three years, focusing on various narratives from its beneficiaries.

This in line with the department's bid to raise further awareness on the promises of real change that are delivered and currently undertaken by the government.

During an interview with People's Television (PTV) Network on Thursday, PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said the campaign will highlight the three main pillars of the administration's legacy --peace and order, infrastructure development, and poverty alleviation.

Ang pangunahing layunin dito ay para maitatak na ang legasiya ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte (The main goal for this is to inscribe the legacies of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte), he said.

For the last three years, napakadami na ang nagawa ni Presidente Duterte and we must be able to go around the country, 81 provinces, para ma-remind natin sa publiko kung ano yung nagawa pagdating sa peace and order, poverty alleviation, war on crime and drugs, tapos yung ating infrastructure program under the Build, Build, Build (President Duterte has done so much for the last three years and we must be able to go around the country, in 81 provinces, to remind the public on what has been done in terms of peace and order, poverty alleviation, war on crime and drugs, and infrastructure programs under the Build, Build, Build), he added.

The campaign is set to launch on Friday, January 17, at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), and will feature a photo exhibit of the Duterte administration's key achievements, testimonies from beneficiaries on various government programs and projects, and presentations from other cabinet secretaries.

During the event, the PCOO will also launch the communications collaterals under the Duterte Legacy campaign, which include a magazine, a podcast, and a series of documentaries.

The magazine's first issue features different perspectives and stories from beneficiaries of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. The maiden podcast episode tackles the public housing program for the victims of typhoon Yolanda, while the first episode of the documentary features the beneficiaries of the Tagoloan Flood Control Project in Misamis Oriental.

The PCOO will also hold local and international truth caravans, to promote priority policy messages, and counter disinformation about the Philippine government.

Andanar said the local information drive will be a collaborative event with other government agencies and the local government units to ensure that all offices are on the same page in promoting its programs and projects.

Ang kaibahan nito ay kasama rin natin yung iba pang departments at line agencies, hindi lang PCOO (The difference here is that we are in partnership with other departments and line agencies, not just PCOO), he noted.

Ngayong 2020, since we have a Duterte Vision 2020, mas hihigitan natin yung ating pagpunta sa ating mga probinsya, sa ating mga baryo para maparating, para maparamdam sa ating mga kababayan na ang serbisyo ng national government ay talagang nakakarating sa kanila (This 2020, since we have the Duterte Vision 2020, we will reach out to even more provinces and barrios to make sure that our fellow Filipinos feel that the services of the national government are reaching them), he added.

The event will be held at Summit Halls C and D of the PICC, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program will be hosted by Daphne OseAa-Paez, DJ Jada Pangan, and DJ Eric Tipan.

Interested participants may register through pcooglobalmedia@pco.gov.ph.

Source: Philippines News Agency