PCOO starts 3-day Covid-19 vaccination info drive in Caraga

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) launched a three-day information campaign on the government’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Caraga Region on Tuesday.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar, who led the launching here, said the initiative is part of the agency’s “Explain, Explain, Explain” program to educate Filipinos on the importance of vaccines.

“The threat of Covid-19 continues until now, but we remain resilient, as one community. Under the leadership of Pres. Rodrigo R. Duterte, the government has been proactive in all its efforts to deliver the responses and programs to the people,” Andanar told local officials, barangay leaders, and youth leaders during the launch.

He said the government is set to start February the National Covid-19 Vaccination Program with an estimated 56,000 health workers in hospitals in the country to be inoculated.

The PCOO chief noted that with the agreement signed by the government with five pharmaceutical companies, the country is ensured of around 108 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines this year.

“This ‘Explain, Explain, Explain’ program of PCOO is also aimed to inform the public that the Duterte administration is on top of the Covid-19 situation in our country,” he said.

PCOO Undersecretary Ramon Cualoping III, the director-general of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), also underscored the role of local leaders in communicating the correct information on the government’s Covid-19 vaccination program.

“We will do our best to explain the mandate and directive of Pres. Duterte for the safe, effective, and free vaccines for all Filipinos,” he said.

As the country faces the pandemic, he said false information being fed by different groups continue to affect the people.

He said the national and local governments must unify Filipinos’ efforts to understand the Covid-19 programs and policies of the government.