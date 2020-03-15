PCOO, PTV to lead public briefing on Covid-19

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) in partnership with state-run People’s Television Network (PTV) is working on a program that will help address questions and concerns by the public and clarify government reports on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in the country.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar met with officials of the television station on Saturday to discuss the Laging Handa public briefing, a 30-minute television-radio program.

This will air on weekdays starting 11:30 a.m. Monday.

“This program is about answering the queries of our kababayans (fellow countrymen). Let’s give more weight to the people para maramdaman nila na present tayo (so they will know that we are present),” he said.

Under the program, hosts from the head agency will present the sourced questions from the citizens, local and overseas, which will then be answered by guest spokespersons coming from concerned agencies.

He said this version of Laging Handa is “embracing the whole-of-nation approach of the President”.

“It is not just a Laging Handa here in Metro Manila, but a Laging Handa in every region,” he noted.

While PTV will lead the said program, PCOO Secretary Andanar also directed other attached agencies to trumpet the program to ensure that it will reach a greater number of audience. It will be livestreamed in their social media accounts, including their regional counterparts.

“The PTV will take the lead but I want everybody to pitch in,” he said.

Also present during the meeting were officials and representatives of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Philippine Broadcasting Service (PBS), and Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM).

He also bared that they are considering the possibility of partnering with television networks under the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) for the streaming of the program

Source: Philippines News Agency