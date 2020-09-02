PCOO lauds efforts of Bukidnon town vs Covid-19

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Tuesday commended the efforts of the local officials here to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) by coming up with a Facebook live program called “Barug Manolo Fortich”.

During the program, the local government provides the latest updates and the residents can post their comments, questions, suggestions, and even criticisms.

Manolo Fortich Mayor Clive Quiño said they also aim to promote transparency through the program.

As of Aug. 31, there are four confirmed Covid-19 cases in the municipality, among the 219 persons with a history of travel or Covid-19 exposure. To boost Covid-19 awareness, 227 zones were mobilized with officers and auxiliary community leaders to provide information to their constituents on the observance of health protocols such as wearing of face shield and face mask.

To observe safe physical distancing, Quiño said they will have a limited number of guests on Sept. 2 as they celebrate the town’s 106th founding anniversary.

“We should not let fear control our lives; we have to control our fears and follow this new normal,” he said, noting that projects will continue but health protocols set by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force (RIATF) must be followed.

Quiño also asked for the cooperation of all the residents so they can be part of the solution in fighting the pandemic.

Communications Training Center Project postponed until 2021

Meanwhile, the establishment of a training facility dedicated to government information officers will have to be moved to 2021, Andanar said.

During his courtesy call to Quiño, the PCOO chief said the decision was made to prioritize fund allocation for the country’s Covid-19 response efforts.

“Atong giuli sa national government ang pondo tungod sa Covid. Ug akong hangyo nga ihatag balik sa aton by next year para by January, February masugdan (We returned the budget to the national government because of COVID-19. And I am appealing for the budget to be given to us by next year so we can have the groundbreaking by January or February),” he said.

With an initial budget of about PHP50 million for the construction of the building in a two-hectare area here, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the creation of the Government Strategic Communications Academy in 2019. The compound was also envisioned to house a government TV and radio center, and with an accompanying dormitory for personnel.

The training center will be a government-maintained facility that will offer resources related to the study of communication, culture, and media.

The agency will be requesting an additional PHP50 million for the facility’s equipment and fixtures.

Quiño expressed his support for the program and committed to contribute to the fulfillment of the project.

Andanar also turned over face masks and BIDA Solusyon campaign posters to Quiño.

The municipal government was also given copies of Covid-19 related videos including the National Action Plan against Covid-19 phase 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency