﻿PCOO forms new panel to curb corruption

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) has officially launched its own Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) as part of its effort to curb corruption within its agencies.

In a simple ceremony at the Times Plaza Building along UN Ave. in Ermita, Manila on Monday, the PCOO announced its partnership with the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) to create its own ACC under the government’s “Project Kasangga: Aksyon Laban sa Korapsyon.”

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar signed Special Order 22-35 reconstituting the ACC to create a streamlined Complaint Action Center, which the public may communicate with or have access to through a hotline, help desk, and/or e-mail.

The following numbers and e-mail address can be reached to report their corruption-related complaints: 0916 7378 212 (Globe), 0969 2609 853 (Smart), acc@pco.gov.ph.

Aside from creating a hotline, the ACC was also tasked to coordinate with the agencies, bureaus, and other instrumentalities attached to it for the proper implementation and promotion of anti-corruption measures, policies, and programs.

The committee will also be responsible for the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the Action Plans set by participating agencies and shall provide a periodic report to their respective heads of offices and to the PACC.

The ACC must also coordinate with PACC, through its Information and Resource Management Office, for the proper referral of information and incident reports of corruption and actions undertaken.

The offices and agencies under PCOO include News and Information Bureau/Philippine News Agency, Philippine Information Agency, Bureau of Communications Services, National Printing Office, Presidential Broadcast Staff-Radio Television Malacañang, People’s Television Network, and Bureau of Broadcast Services.

PCOO Undersecretary for Administration and Legal Affairs Marvin Gatpayat will chair the ACC while Assistant Secretary for Media Relations Florentino Loyola Jr. will serve as vice chair.

In his speech, Gatpayat expressed confidence that the partnership between the PCOO and PACC would help “elevate” the fight against corruption on a much broader and intensified level.

“Through the ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement with the PACC, we hope to forge a strong alliance against corruption in all its forms within the agency. It signifies our strong commitment of serving with integrity and giving the public the best government service with excellence, honesty, and transparency,” he said.

Andanar, meanwhile, enjoined PCOO officials and members to play a part in contributing to social and political change and reform in the country.

“May all of the officials and members of the PCOO’s ACC in this agency endeavor to be a catalyst for us to realize and actualize a graft and corruption-free PCOO in order to provide a better and more comfortable life for all just as President Duterte envisioned it for the Filipinos,” he said in a video message.

PACC Chairperson Fortunato Guerrero is hopeful that the ACC would be carried over to the next administration.

“I hope we can all work together despite the very short time that we have–almost four months until June of 2022. But as we establish the system that we wanted established in every agency and department in the government, we can leave a legacy that we can pass on to the administration to come that we believe is necessary to fight graft in government,” he said.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has vowed to dedicate the remaining months of his term fighting corruption in government.

In October 2020, he announced the creation of a task force to investigate corruption in all offices of government, including lawmakers and local government chiefs like mayors and governors.

Source: Philippines News Agency