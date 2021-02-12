PCOO exec asks Pangasinan LGUs to enact FOI ordinances

Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Undersecretary and Freedom of Information (FOI) program director Kristian Ablan has asked local government units (LGUs) in Pangasinan to enact FOI ordinances.

In his speech during the PCOO roadshow here on Thursday, Ablan said 47 LGUs all over the country, including San Fabian town in Pangasinan, have enacted the FOI ordinance.

“If we ask the media, they would say FOI is for transparency; a tool to fight corruption but I’m here to tell you that FOI is more than that. It can be used for better decision-making,” he said.

LGUs, he added, have local data that could be used for decision-making.

Ablan said one of the top three queries through FOI are usually local data, which could be provided accurately and updated by the LGUs.

“LGUs have a lot of information. By 2022, FOI ordinance will be part of the Seal of Good Local Governance,” he said.

He said information could be accessed through the standard way or electronically. Standard FOI requires a valid identification card from the requesting person. Both are free of charge.

He added citizens must have power to ask information although the FOI is not absolute as there are also exceptions for data to be accessed.

“It should be any information considered public and official,” he said.

Among the most requested information through FOI are about the social amelioration program, Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s financial assistance for overseas workers, coronavirus disease 2019-related data, calamity loan application, among others.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan board member Jeremy Agerico Rosario said the Sangguniang Panlalawigan will possibly pass an FOI ordinance on their next regular face-to-face session next week.

“It is already on the first reading committee level but we will approve it in our next session,” he said in a separate interview.

PCOO roadshow presents updates on the FOI law focusing on national health programs.

Dagupan City Mayor Marc Brian Lim lauded PCOO’s effort in bringing accurate and reliable information.