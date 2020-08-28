PCOO chief visits NoCot; gets Covid-19 gov’t response updates

A Malacañang official has lauded the response of the North Cotabato provincial government on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, particularly its “Oplan Sagip Cotabateño” program.

Presidential Communications Operation Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar paid a brief visit to North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco on Thursday to gather reports on the government’s response to the pandemic.

Andanar was with other officials of the National Task Force on Covid-19 a day earlier to meet with officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and receive updates on the region’s pandemic response.

Andanar praised the provincial Task Force Sagip Cotabateños, a brainchild of Catamco, which is leading the rescue initiative for North Cotabateños stranded in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of the country.

“You are really good-hearted governor and you are only one of the few (officials) who has this kind of program,” Andanar told Catamco during their meeting.

Catamco, meanwhile, briefed Andanar on the province’s Covid-19 measures, including the realignment of a PHP86-million fund for Special Education Fund to be used for home-based learning, and the support to the local education department as the province prepares for the new normal education learning scheme in October.

While in the province, Andanar also visited Barangay Mahongkog, Magpet, and inquired about the status of police action on the murder of a tribal leader early this week.

“The police is at the peak of its investigation and three suspects are already in police custody,” Catamco told the PCOO chief.

Andanar left North Cotabato province convinced that its response to the Covid-19 pandemic was superb with almost 20,000 stranded individuals in NCR, Cebu, and Davao having availed of the free travel back home as well as strict health protocols to ensure they are cleared of the virus.

