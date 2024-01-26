PCO: Filipinos’ cooperation key to ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ transformation

Filipinos' participation and cooperation are crucial in attaining the Marcos administration's bid to transform the country into a 'Bagong Pilipinas' (New Philippines), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Friday. 'Tinatawagan po natin ang bawat mamamayan (We are calling on every citizen) all over the world, all the Filipinos hindi lang nationwide kasi alam naman po natin na hindi natin magagawa ito, hindi magagawa ng administrasyon ito kung wala pong partisipasyon ang ating Bagong Pilipino, ang ating mga mamamayan (not just nationwide because we know that we cannot do this, the administration cannot do this without the participation of our New Filipinos, our citizens),' PCO director Cris Villonco during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon Program aired over state-run PTV-4. Villonco said the 'Bagong Pilipinas' kick-off rally on Jan. 28 is 'a call to action' to stand united to achieve the country's whole transformation. She said the government is expecting around 200,000 Filipinos to join the kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand in the City of Manila where they can also avail of various services from participating government agencies. She also sought overseas Filipinos' participation by watching the livestream of the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally. 'Ang Bagong Pilipinas po ay isang call to action ng ating administrasyon (of our administration). Ano po ba ang (What is the) call to action? It is to remind ourselves, to remind the Filipinos and to transform the Filipino with Filipino pride sa isip, sa salita at sa gawa (in mind, in word, in action),' Villonco said. 'We need to be able to call to action, we need to be able to ask everybody to be able to come together, makibahagi (take part), and be able to do this together kasi wala namang Bagong Pilipinas kung walang Bagong Pilipino (because there will be new Philippines if there is no new Filipino). And that is all of us,' she added. Villonco said the kick-off rally for a New Philippines is 'the beginning of what President [Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.] wants to be able to spread as quickly as possible throughout the world.' The bid for the country's transformation, she said, would also serve as a 'reminder of what we have achieved, what history has given us, what we have done, everything that has come across and what (we) should be proud of.' 'The great thing about Bagong Pilipinas (a New Philippines) is that we know, even for the next administration and for the administrations to come, this is something that can be practiced and can be done in the simplest of ways. And it is not something that is a complete change from what we have done in the past,' Villonco said. In his New Year's message, Marcos acknowledged the importance of individual and community involvement to usher the country toward change and development. In July 2023, Malacañang issued a memorandum, ordering the adoption of the administration's "Bagong Pilipinas" brand of governance and leadership campaign which calls for a deep and fundamental transformation in all sectors of society and g overnment and fosters the government's commitment towards the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery. Source: Philippines News Agency