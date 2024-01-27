PCO: ‘Big, long-term’ projects to be pursued under ‘Bagong Pilipinas’

MANILA: The administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will push for 'big and long-term' projects to achieve its bid for a 'Bagong Pilipinas' (New Philippines), the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Saturday. During the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, PCO Undersecretary Gerald Baria said state departments are expected to announce by February their 'Bagong Pilipinas' projects and submit periodic reports about them. 'Yun ang part na gagawin ng Bagong Pilipinas. Ipu-pursue natin 'yung malalaking projects kasi karamihan dito, mga long-term at mga big investment talaga para maibaba sa mga tao 'yung benefit (That's the part that Bagong Pilipinas will play. We will pursue big projects, because most of these are long-term and big investment projects to really benefit the people),' Baria said. 'Ganoon 'yung Bagong Pilipjnas thinking. Kailangan natin mag-pursue ng malalaking ideas, ng malalaking projects kahit gaano man ito ka-idealistic tignan (That's the Bagong Pilipinas thinking. We have to pursue big ideas, big projects, no matter how idealistic they may look).' He emphasized that the current administration would be transparent in implementing the high-impact projects that could help build a new Philippines. He added that the government would also come up with 'fresh and big' ideas to ensure the country's whole transformation. 'Intense' campaign PCO Director Cris Villonco said there is an 'intense' promotion of the Bagong Pilipinas campaign to reach all Filipinos and encourage them to take part in transforming the country. Villonco said a kickoff rally would be held at the Quirino Grandstand in the City of Manila on Sunday upon the directive of no less than President Marcos. 'The President said we need to make this big, we need to make this loud, we need to spread this as fast as possible because we deserve this. We need this and we need everybody's help,' she said. 'Everybody is on board on this, so, whether it be the government, whether it be the private citizen, the public, everyon e has to know what this is all about and why we are doing it kasi (because) again, this is not about break(through) projects. We are talking about empowering Filipinos at its very core.' Baria said the issuance of an executive order (EO) or press releases is not enough to promote the government's Bagong Pilipinas campaign, noting that 'an idea as big as this deserves an event as big as this.' About 200,000 individuals are expected to join the Bagong Pilipinas kickoff rally, mostly government personnel. Baria clarified that government workers are not required but 'encouraged' to attend the event. He also said the expenses for attendees from the government sector would be provided by their respective secretaries as the rally is 'considered working activity.' He added that some of the performers in the event are volunteers, while some would be compensated by donors from the private sector. Local Government Undersecretary Odillon Pasaraba said local government units (LGUs) would also participate in the kick off rally to express their support for the Marcos administration's vision of a New Philippines. 'Kailangan natin ang (We need) crystallized and concerted efforts para mas lalong malasap, maramdaman at makita ng ating mamamayang Pilipino na may pag-asa para sa Bagong Pilipinas (so that the Filipino people can better feel and see that there is hope for the New Philippines),' Pasaraba said. Multi-layered concept Baria said the Bagong Pilipinas banner is a 'multi-layered' concept to advance the country's development. The campaign, he said, has three main pillars, seeking to transform Filipino pride 'in mind, in word, in action.' Baria said the government intends to change the Filipinos' mindset and stop culture deprecation to help them excel in everything they do and make sure they are proud of being Filipino. 'So, ito 'yung multilayered talaga na (this is really multi-layered), from the mindset change hanggang sa mga big-ticket ng (to the big-ticket projects of) every department,' he said. Serbisyo fair Participants in the kickoff rally were also encouraged to avail of government services by registering at https:/www.bagongpilipinastayo.com. Participating agencies in the Serbisyo Fair include the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Government Service Insurance System, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), the Philippine Statistics Authority, Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Social Security System. The National Bureau of Investigation, the Philippine National Police, and the Professional Regulatory Commission will also provide services for the attendees of the Bagong Pilipinas kickoff rally. The PCO, on its official Facebook page, posted the specific services that can be availed of during the event. Source: Philippines News Agency