PCG to acquire two 19-seater planes for WPS patrol ops

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is looking to acquire two 19-seater airplanes for its patrol operations in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). In a message to reporters on Wednesday, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said the bidding process for the two planes would begin soon after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. gave his approval and a budget of PHP1.6 billion. 'This will complement the vessels deployed in the WPS and other areas of concern while on patrol operations,' Balilo said. To date, he said the PCG has one Islander airplane and one Cessna airplane deployed to assist PCG substations and detachments in the WPS. During the PCG's 122nd founding anniversary on Tuesday, Marcos vowed to support and upgrade the PCG through the provision of modern equipment and personnel training to meet the challenges in the WPS and its role in search, rescue, and disaster response. He announced plans to acquire 40 more 15-meter fast boats for the PCG that will be used as patrol vessels and thanked the country's allies for assisting in the WPS. 'The Philippines is lucky as we have many friends around the world and marami sa ating mga kaibigan na karatig bansa at kahit na 'yung galing sa malalayo ay tinutulungan tayo para pagandahin at patibayan ang ating PCG (and many of our friends, both near and far, are helping us improve and strengthen the PCG),' he said. During the celebration, PCG Commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu presented the PCG's recent key accomplishments including rescuing a total of 6,332 persons in distress and participating in anti-smuggling operations that targeted 24 warehouses in Manila.

Source: Philippines News Agency