PCG: Sea travel for certain vessels suspended in Surigao Sur

BUTUAN CITY: The Coast Guard Station in Surigao del Sur (CGS-Surigao Sur) issued a notice to all mariners Wednesday morning (March 1, 2023) temporarily suspending the sea travels of certain vessels and watercraft in the province.

Roden Aloc, the station commander of CGS-Surigao Sur, ordered owners of sea vessels and watercraft with 35 tonnages and below to temporarily suspend voyages due to unfavorable weather condition affecting the area.

“In relation to the published weather forecast issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration at 5:00 a.m. of March 1 indicated strong to gale force winds expected to affect the province of Surigao del Sur,” Aloc said in the notice.

Mariners who intend to shelter their vessels shall be permitted through a written request, the order further stipulated.

“Voyage of vessels will resume until further notice and upon improvement of weather and sea conditions,” the notice said.

Source: Philippines News Agency