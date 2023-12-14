PCG saves 3 in Surigao Sur town sea mishap

MANILA: Three persons were saved by the personnel of Coast Guard Sub-Station in Cantilan, Surigao del Sur (CGS-Cantilan) after their boat capsized Wednesday afternoon off the coast of Barangay San Pedro. In its report on Thursday, the CGS-Cantilan said they received a report from a concerned citizen on the motor banca. The report added that the watercraft, with three onboard, was transporting a casket with a cadaver for burial services. 'A team was immediately sent to the specified area of incident and sighted the capsized motor banca with its three passengers and a casket,' the report said. The passengers were turned over to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office of Cantilan. 'The boat was underway to a cemetery to bury the onboard casket when it encountered big waves and capsized,' CGS-Cantilan said. The victims underwent medical examination while the casket with a cadaver was turned over to a funeral parlor. Source: Philippines News Agency